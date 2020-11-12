Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist chats to Refilwe Moloto and reports the top 10 songs played at funerals in the United Kingdom appear to have changed.
The data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.
Pop music is number one, but I think classical and jazz do sneak in as well.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
But the traditional hymns are out, so The Lord is My Shephard, Abide With Me, Rock of Ages, and that sort of stuff is no longer in the top 10.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent - World View
UK Top 10 funeral songs reported by Coop Funeralcare:
1. My Way – Frank Sinatra
2. Time to Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman
3.Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy
4. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler
5. Angels – Robbie Williams
6. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran
7. Unforgettable – Nat King Cole
8. You Raise Me Up – Westlife
9. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn
10. Always Look on the Bright Side of Life – Eric Idle
Take a listen to The World View with Adam Gilchrist below:
