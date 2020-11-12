Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
2020 Masters Tournament golf tournament.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Masporo - Supersport at Presenter
Today at 17:46
SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile Sitole
Today at 18:13
Tourism borders opened and alcohol sales back to "normal:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Golden Arrow offers R200k reward for info linked to Khayelitsha bus torching Golden Arrow Bus Services is pleading with the public for any information relating to the torching of three buses in Khayelitsha o... 12 November 2020 4:41 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
AG Kimi Makwetu was an outstanding public servant, says SARS boss SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital on Wednesd... 12 November 2020 1:12 PM
View all Local
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action. 12 November 2020 11:26 AM
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown. 11 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020. 12 November 2020 1:14 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
View all Business
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi

12 November 2020 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wits
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
facemasks
covid-19 in eastern cape
vaccinology
Shabir Madhi
mask wearing
COVID-19 second wave
ventilation

It’s summer; we’re lucky. Avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and well-ventilated, suggests Prof Shabir Madhi.

Second and third waves of Covid-19 infections are sweeping much of the globe.

Most of South Africa has been spared, so far.

One worrying exception is the Eastern Cape, with new cases 145% up on 14 days ago.

With many people moving between the Eastern Cape and other provinces – particularly the Western Cape – it is a matter of time before this surge spreads to other parts of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

If we remain vigilant – if we wear our masks, if we avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and ventilated – it’s possible - even likely - we may be spared.

Outdoor (it's summer!) and masked.

Recently published related articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wits vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi.

It’s almost inadvertent that we’ll get a resurgence, similar to the Eastern Cape… it’s largely depended on the behaviour of citizens.

Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

The resurgence is driven by mass gatherings in poorly ventilated areas…

Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

We’re in a relatively good space, because many activities that are taking place, take place outdoors because of the weather. Once people start congregating indoors again, we’re going to face problems…

Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

When going to a restaurant, sit outdoors. Restaurants, gyms, bars and pubs are driving the resurgence in the United States and Europe…

Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

The news around the [Pfizer vaccine] is spectacular. Nobody expected such high efficacy… Having enough vaccines to roll out is going to be a challenge. The Pfizer vaccine is not suitable for South Africa, because it needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures… it doesn’t lend itself to mass rollout…

Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


12 November 2020 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Wits
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
facemasks
covid-19 in eastern cape
vaccinology
Shabir Madhi
mask wearing
COVID-19 second wave
ventilation

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

11 November 2020 3:29 PM

More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Covid-19 self-quarantine

28 October 2020 10:13 AM

The President is self-isolating after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa shuts down Level 3 lockdown rumours

28 October 2020 9:41 AM

Ramaphosa says the rumours are untrue and he is likely to address the nation next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe EU European Covid-19 flag facemask surgical 123rf

Covid-19 spins out of control in Europe

28 October 2020 9:09 AM

"We’re in a right old state, frankly!" says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jenni Trethowan:I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

Local Politics Elections

CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays

Local

EWN Highlights

Economic recovery plan is on track, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:06 PM

Cosatu not surprised by increase in SA's unemployment rate, blames policymaking

12 November 2020 3:52 PM

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane tests positive for COVID-19

12 November 2020 3:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA