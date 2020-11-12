Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi





Second and third waves of Covid-19 infections are sweeping much of the globe.

Most of South Africa has been spared, so far.

One worrying exception is the Eastern Cape, with new cases 145% up on 14 days ago.

With many people moving between the Eastern Cape and other provinces – particularly the Western Cape – it is a matter of time before this surge spreads to other parts of the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa

If we remain vigilant – if we wear our masks, if we avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and ventilated – it’s possible - even likely - we may be spared.

Outdoor (it's summer!) and masked.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wits vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi.

It’s almost inadvertent that we’ll get a resurgence, similar to the Eastern Cape… it’s largely depended on the behaviour of citizens. Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

The resurgence is driven by mass gatherings in poorly ventilated areas… Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

We’re in a relatively good space, because many activities that are taking place, take place outdoors because of the weather. Once people start congregating indoors again, we’re going to face problems… Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

When going to a restaurant, sit outdoors. Restaurants, gyms, bars and pubs are driving the resurgence in the United States and Europe… Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

The news around the [Pfizer vaccine] is spectacular. Nobody expected such high efficacy… Having enough vaccines to roll out is going to be a challenge. The Pfizer vaccine is not suitable for South Africa, because it needs to be stored at ultra-low temperatures… it doesn’t lend itself to mass rollout… Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinology expert - Wits

Listen to the interview in the audio below.