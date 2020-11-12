[VIDEO] Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded





The Golden Arrow Bus Service says at least three busses have been torched in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Thursday.

Vehicles have been stoned and roads barricaded in the violent service delivery protests, believed to be linked to housing issues.

A section of the N2 highway has been affected, resulting in traffic disruptions.

Law Enforcement authorities are monitoring a protest in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will grant any late matric candidates the full time to write their exams if they arrive at their exam venues by 10am on Thursday.

If they are unable to arrive by 10am, the WCED will arrange a backup paper for those learners, says spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Listen to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond: