[VIDEO] Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded
The Golden Arrow Bus Service says at least three busses have been torched in Makhaza, Khayelitsha on Thursday.
Vehicles have been stoned and roads barricaded in the violent service delivery protests, believed to be linked to housing issues.
A section of the N2 highway has been affected, resulting in traffic disruptions.
Law Enforcement authorities are monitoring a protest in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it will grant any late matric candidates the full time to write their exams if they arrive at their exam venues by 10am on Thursday.
If they are unable to arrive by 10am, the WCED will arrange a backup paper for those learners, says spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
Khayelitsha Protests... #protest #Khayelitsha #goldenarrowbus pic.twitter.com/gez9TymbGR— Dr Disi Sindo (@SindoTheatre) November 12, 2020
Khayelitsha New way Protest pic.twitter.com/PltM9t5fV5— Ta Ace (@VISTO4LIFE) November 12, 2020
Guys please look after yourselves in Khayelitsha, infect the whole of Khayelitsha is on strike. All the exiting to N2, R300, N2 Mew Way, Baden Powell— Thobela (@thobelawem) November 12, 2020
Are closed pic.twitter.com/fgP6Zseyiv
Listen to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond:
