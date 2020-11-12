CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays
JP Smith, the City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, says the land occupiers are being "opprtunitistic" because they were warned by officials that the areas they occupy would not be serviced.
VIDEO: Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded
There was a threat made yesterday by some of the people involved in these most recent land invasions.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It has become very tense out in these land invasion sites.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The guys who are protesting now are doing so because they demand to have services on the land they have invaded over the last few months, which is completely unreasonable.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Smith says the land which has been illegally occupied is not suitable for habitation because it is situated in wetlands.
Other sites that have been occupied are scheduled for formal housing developments.
According to Smith, protests gauged deep holes along the N2 and on several feeder roads. He says the City's road repair teams will take some time to fill the holes.
Golden Arrow Bus spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer sats three buses were torched during the protest action. She says officials managed to stop an attempted attack on a fourth bus.
Law enforcement agencies on the scene
The city's Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says traffic officials have been redeployed from across the city to manage public safety and redirect traffic.
Police Spokesperson Andre Traut says SAPS officers are also on the scene.
Protesters started burning tyres from 2am on Thursday, says traffic reporter Zain Johnson
He says the barricaded roads and torched multiple vehicles, including a truck, affecting traffic along the N2, the R300, and Borcherds Quarry Rd, Jakes Gerwel Drive.
CapeTalk listener Rashaad described the traffic delays as chaotic on a number of arterial roads into Cape Town.
The feeder roads around the N2 are being clogged. There's total chaos at intersections on diverging roads.Rashaad, CapeTalk caller
Listen to the various interviews on Today with Kieno Kammies:
