We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars





Do you submit your tax returns via Sars e-filing?

The deadline for submissions is fast approaching; you only have until Monday (16 November).

Refilwe Moloto asked Marcia Ujobolo (a senior specialist in digital channels at Sars) how the process went this year – and what you need to doublecheck.

Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns… Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars

We’ve seen a positive response from taxpayers who were auto-assessed, even from those who edited their returns… Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars

Tax rates are determined by Treasury… Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars

We’re doing everything we can to process returns as quickly as possible… and that we pay out refunds – most of our refunds are paid out within 72 hours unless you’ve been routed for verification. Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars

Listen to the interview in the audio below.