We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
Do you submit your tax returns via Sars e-filing?
The deadline for submissions is fast approaching; you only have until Monday (16 November).
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
Refilwe Moloto asked Marcia Ujobolo (a senior specialist in digital channels at Sars) how the process went this year – and what you need to doublecheck.
Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns…Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars
We’ve seen a positive response from taxpayers who were auto-assessed, even from those who edited their returns…Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars
Tax rates are determined by Treasury…Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars
We’re doing everything we can to process returns as quickly as possible… and that we pay out refunds – most of our refunds are paid out within 72 hours unless you’ve been routed for verification.Marcia Ujobolo, senior specialist in digital channels - Sars
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
