[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop





On Thursday morning Kataza was darted, medically assessed, and transported by NCC Environmental Services, who hold the baboon management contract with the City of Cape Town.

[ LISTEN] 'I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him' says Jenni Trethowan as she walks to see his family.

Animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht has confirmed that Kataza, the famous baboon who was forcibly relocated from his natal Slangkop troop over 70 days ago to Tokai, is on his way home in terms of the agreement made between the City of Cape Town and Engelbrecht on Saturday.

Engelbrecht says NCC and vets have medically assessed Kataza in the field and decided he could be moved straight back to Slangkop.

Since Saturday, those following Kataza's journey have been waiting for him to be moved. Englebrecht had clarified during the week that he would not drop his court case until Kataza was back on Slangkop.

On Saturday the news broke that the City and Engelbrecht had come to the agreement to have the famous baboon moved back to his natal troop.

