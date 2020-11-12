Jenni Trethowan:I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him





On Thursday morning Kataza was darted, medically assessed, and transported by NCC Environmental Services back to his natal troop, after spending over 70 days in Tokai.

Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan is on Slangkop Mountain where Kataza has been released.

She spoke to Kieno Kammies.

We are walking up because what I really want to do is see what his troop does when they hear him and when they see him again. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters

We're not following Kataza. I'm going to see what happens when his family sees him again and I can't wait. I am so excited I can't tell you. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters

We are making our way up to see his family and I'm hoping it is going to be joyous. Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters

Photo by Susan Litten: Kataza back on Slangkop

Photo of Kataza back on Slangkop by Susan Litten