AG Kimi Makwetu was an outstanding public servant, says SARS boss





Makwetu died of stage four lung cancer in his final days at the helm of the AG's office.

His seven-year term was due to expire at the end of November. He was 54.

Commissioner Kieswetter says Makwetu was committed to serving South Africa, despite having a thankless job as the head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Makwetu has been described as an honest and dedicated man whose main objective was to guard SA's democracy.

Although he could have had a brilliant and lucrative career in the private sector, he chose public service and devoted himself to building a capable state, Kieswetter tells CapeTalk.

He chose to enter into public service precisely because of his ethos and what he stood for. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Kimi, as the Auditor General, had this unenviable job on the basis of the audit work that his organisation did, to point out lack of controls, inefficiencies and, sadly in South Africa, corrupt and criminal behaviour by public officials whose job it is to work in the interest of ordinary South Africans, but who fail to do so. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

Not many love feedback, especially if that feedback points to underperformance or, even more importantly, a lack of integrity. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service

