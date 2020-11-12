[PHOTOS&VIDEO] The day Kataza returned home to Slangkop

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Richard Masporo - Supersport at Presenter

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Tourism borders opened and alcohol sales back to "normal:

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron’s Garden Plant Club

ZOOM: Monthly “mystery box” service that delivers pot plants and more

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.

Today at 19:33

ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

