Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months
South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020 compared with the second quarter (Q2).
The number of South Africans with jobs grew by 543 000 (to 14.7 million) when compared to Q2/2020, according to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey report.
The number of unemployed South Africans increased by 2.2 million (to 6.5 million) compared to Q2/2020.
The unemployment rate is 43.1% when including unemployed South Africans who have given up on finding a job.
The Eastern Cape (45.8%) has the highest unemployment rate in South Africa.
The Western Cape (21.6%) has South Africa's lowest rate of unemployment.
For more detail, read: SA unemployment rate increases to 30.8% in Q3 of 2020 – EWN
