Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months





South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020 compared with the second quarter (Q2).

A young, unemployed man begs on the street. Image: 123rf.com

The number of South Africans with jobs grew by 543 000 (to 14.7 million) when compared to Q2/2020, according to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey report.

The number of unemployed South Africans increased by 2.2 million (to 6.5 million) compared to Q2/2020.

The unemployment rate is 43.1% when including unemployed South Africans who have given up on finding a job.

The Eastern Cape (45.8%) has the highest unemployment rate in South Africa.

The Western Cape (21.6%) has South Africa's lowest rate of unemployment.

The expanded definition, which includes those discouraged and those having other reasons for not searching (e.g. lockdown), showed a 1,1 percentage points increase to 43,1% in Q3:2020 compared with Q2:2020.



