Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics
Bobani was admitted to the St George's Hospital in Port Elizabeth three weeks ago with Covid-19 complications.
His condition deteriorated and he was subsequently put on a ventilator.
Bobani was elected mayor in August 2018 in a shocking vote that unseated former mayor DA councillor Athol Trollip.
However, he was removed as NMB mayor in December 2019 through a motion of no confidence following accusations of corruption and mismanagement.
Mkhululi Ndamase, the political editor at The Herald Port Elizabeth, describes Bobani as a colourful character who had great ambitions.
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will have a difficult time finding someone as impactful as Bobani to fill his seat, Ndamase argues.
Despite being from a minority party, Bobani wielded significant power and control in the metro and game of coalition politics.
I can't think of anyone who can sit in that position who will have the same impact, influence and character that Bobani had.Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE
He was a survivor. After all those years as a lone UDM councillor.Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE
He managed to orchestrate the downfall of then-mayor Athol Trollip.Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
