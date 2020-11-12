Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics





Bobani was admitted to the St George's Hospital in Port Elizabeth three weeks ago with Covid-19 complications.

His condition deteriorated and he was subsequently put on a ventilator.

Bobani was elected mayor in August 2018 in a shocking vote that unseated former mayor DA councillor Athol Trollip.

However, he was removed as NMB mayor in December 2019 through a motion of no confidence following accusations of corruption and mismanagement.

Mkhululi Ndamase, the political editor at The Herald Port Elizabeth, describes Bobani as a colourful character who had great ambitions.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will have a difficult time finding someone as impactful as Bobani to fill his seat, Ndamase argues.

Despite being from a minority party, Bobani wielded significant power and control in the metro and game of coalition politics.

I can't think of anyone who can sit in that position who will have the same impact, influence and character that Bobani had. Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE

He was a survivor. After all those years as a lone UDM councillor. Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE

He managed to orchestrate the downfall of then-mayor Athol Trollip. Mkhululi Ndamase, Political editor - The Herald PE

