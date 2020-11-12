DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents





On Wednesday, South Africans in some areas headed to the polls in 107 by-elections to fill vacant ward councillor positions in 95 wards.

The final numbers are in; it’s clear the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) took a beating.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

In the Western Cape, its stronghold, the DA lost ground in 10 of the 11 wards they contested.

The African National Congress (ANC) lost a rural ward in the Eastern Cape and received a stiff challenge from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng.

The IFP took five out of 12 wards it contested in Kwazulu-Natal, including Nkandla, previously under the ANC.

Is this an indication of what’s to come in 2021?

Should incumbent parties (read, the ANC and the DA) be worried?

Lester Kiewit interviewed elections analyst Wayne Sussman who has been crunching the numbers.

It was a very tough night for the Democratic Alliance… the numbers are a nightmare! …In George… parties like GOOD and a local party - Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners - made huge strides… Wayne Sussman, elections analyst

In the Western Cape… the ANC had a very poor night… the two biggest players – the DA and ANC - lost a lot of voters last night. They were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties… Wayne Sussman, elections analyst

The ANC had a tough night in KZN… Wayne Sussman, elections analyst

The EFF didn’t win any wards last night… The Freedom Front Plus won a ward off the DA… Wayne Sussman, elections analyst

Listen to the interview in the audio below.