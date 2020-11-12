Jamie Bartlett plays Just the Hits and it will be good





With three South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) Best Actor awards, Jamie Bartlett is one of South Africa's best actors, but depending on how long you have been watching him you may know him better as Mike O'Riley from Isidingo or David Genaro from Rhythm City, either way he kept a lot of South Africans on the edge of the seat with his characters various plots and plans.

This weekend he hopes to get off the edge of your seat. For some of tracks he has selected, he might want you up on your feet and dancing while others are for sitting back and enjoying the memory the song evokes.

For an hour on Sunday from 10am be sure to join Jamie for Just the Hits or else you may hear from David Genaro.

When not in front of the TV camera you might find Jamie in from of his phone camera with pictures from around the country, most recently in lockdown mode and wearing a mask. Follow Jamie on Twitter @jambarts