Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School
Ethan Palagangwe is one of 30 boys chosen out of a group of 1,600 applicants to attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School in KwaZulu-Natal.
His family was overjoyed when he received an acceptance letter to the school, however, finances could stand in the way of Ethan's dreams.
His family needs assistance with paying the acceptance fee of R10,000, which needs to be paid by Sunday 15 November in order for him to attend the school next year.
Ethan's parents Candice and Kagisho Palagangwe have also put out a pleas for any donors who wish to help fund his yearly tuition, which is about R180,000.
Ethan is currently a Grade 4 learner at Mandalay Primary School in Mitchells Plain.
He auditioned for a spot at the choir school after his mother saw an advert in the community newspaper.
His father Kagisho says his son excelled in all the stages of the school's interview process.
Kagisho says benefactors can make donation's directly into the school's account.
If you can help Ethan, please contact Kagisho on 083 583 1345.
We were under the impression that the school was giving a scholarship, but when we went through the documents we saw that the acceptance fee of R10,000 and the tuition is nearly R180,000 per anum.Kagisho Palagangwe
We've asked people to make direct payments to the school, not to us as the parents.Kagisho Palagangwe
We took my son for this audition and the headmaster of Drakensberg Boys Choir School flew down to Cape Town for the auditions. He was successful.Kagisho Palagangwe
My wife saw this ad in the Plainsman community newspaper that Drakensberg Boys Choir School is looking for boys between the ages of 9 and 14 with special signing abilities to audtion.Kagisho Palagangwe
Listen to Kagisho Palagangwe chat to John Maytham:
