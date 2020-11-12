Golden Arrow offers R200k reward for info linked to Khayelitsha bus torching





Three buses, a truck, and other private vehicles were torched during protest action which started in the early hours of Thursday morning in Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

The protest action led to major traffic delays after a section of the N2 highway was earlier closed off. It has since been reopened.

RELATED: VIDEO: Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded

Golden Arrow is offering a R200,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspected arsonists who torched three buses.

Information can be confidentially shared via 0800 111167.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says a total of 11 buses have nee torched this year.

RELATED: CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays

It's not acceptable. It's pure criminality. We really need some help. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

People know things. People know who did this, and we are just begging for somebody to come forward. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

We lost three buses that were completely gutted this morning. There was an attempt on a fourth bus, but fortunately, we had company officials extinguish the fire. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

For us, the biggest concern is not the monetary value of the bus. It's the fact that people's lives are disrupted. People could be very badly hurt. Our matrics are writing exams. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: