For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
During the isolation of the hard lockdown, people were yearning for more house plants around them says Saffron de la Rouviere.
Plants are this Capetonian's passion and she came up with a unique business concept: a "mystery box" delivered to subscribers every month.
Bruce Whitfield chats to de la Rouviere about Saffron’s Garden Plant Club.
The plant community is actually very strong in South Africa and it's been getting stronger and stronger as people have been working more at home...Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
They've been wanting to have more house plants around them.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
De la Rouviere's solution was to propose a plant club where she would send subscribers a mystery plant (plus "accessories") each month that they could then talk about.
Since starting off in February with nine people, the club now has more than 100 subscribers.
Everybody just loved it!Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
The fact that it's a mystery box is an absolute hit.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
We try and ask people in the week of deliveries to not post about their boxes online, or if they do to add a spoiler alert.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
De la Rouviere says she's not a horticulturalist by any means, simply a plant lover.
It's become more evident as I've gotten older. My mom was an epic gardener so that instilled it in me.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
I changed professions quite a few times and then I finally thought 'you know what, I really like plants!'.Saffron de la Rouviere, Founder - Saffron’s Garden Plant Club
Visit www.saffrongsgarden.com to sign up for the garden plant club.
For more on this growing green business, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
More from Business
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together to attract inbound tourism.Read More
Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months
South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020.Read More
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now
Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.Read More
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.Read More
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office
Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now
Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.Read More
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.Read More
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially online.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades
The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishments.Read More
More from Local
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School
A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family lacks the funds needed.Read More
WCED assessing number of matric learners impacted by CT protest disruptions
The WCED says it is still calculating how many matric candidates missed their exam on Thursday due to the protest action in Khayelitsha.Read More
Golden Arrow offers R200k reward for info linked to Khayelitsha bus torching
Golden Arrow Bus Services is pleading with the public for any information relating to the torching of three buses in Khayelitsha on Thursday.Read More
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
AG Kimi Makwetu was an outstanding public servant, says SARS boss
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDEO] The day Kataza returned home to Slangkop
Volunteers known as Kataza's angels who have helped keep the famous baboon safe for over 70 days watched his release from afar.Read More
CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says land invaders in Khayelitsha have taken to the streets demanding services that officials cannot provide.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop
The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action.Read More
[VIDEO] Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded
Education officials are concerned about the matric learners who cannot make it to their exam venues due to the disruption caused by protest action in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas.Read More