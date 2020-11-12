Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family l... 12 November 2020 6:15 PM
View all Local
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action. 12 November 2020 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together... 12 November 2020 5:12 PM
View all Business
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Sun International
Alcohol
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hospitality industry
Graham O'Connor
Anthony Leeming
tops
travel restrictions
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
international travel
liquor sales
Alert Level 1
international tourists

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

The president's announcement that international travel will be opened up to all countries (under strict Covid protocols) has been met with huge relief by the tourism and hospitality industry.

Likewise, the news that the sale of alcohol will be allowed again throughout normal trading hours is a boost for the retail sector.

RELATED: Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the Sun International Group, Anthony Leeming.

I guess they had to take their time! Most governments are still working out exactly how to deal with Covid...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Even now, I'm not sure foreigners are going to flock to the country but it's still a step forward.

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Leeming says the worst is over, and the casino and gaming side of the business has been showing strong recovery since July.

The accommodation is still well down... The demand for leisure has picked up nicely [albeit slowly] and weekends are pretty busy... We've had one or two conferences so far at Sun City...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

We're planning for what we call a flexible team that will work flexible hours... As business picks up we can give more and more hours...

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Things will slowly recover and we're in a good space where at least we're making enough revenue to cover costs and that is the key part.

Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Whitfield asks speaks to Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor about the impact the longer trading hours will have on the Tops part of the business.

Great news! It caught us by surprise.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We're delighted that they opened up for later trading hours during the week, and then the weekends.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been requesting this for some time, saying to the ministers 'Open up the economy'... If the people aren't back at the work there's no future for retail and certainly no future for Tops.

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been close to 20% down...

Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

Listen to the interviews with the Sun International and Spar Group CEOs below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'


12 November 2020 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Sun International
Alcohol
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
hospitality industry
Graham O'Connor
Anthony Leeming
tops
travel restrictions
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
international travel
liquor sales
Alert Level 1
international tourists

More from Business

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment rate jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO

12 November 2020 5:12 PM

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) CEO David Frost says government and the private sector need to work together to attract inbound tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months

12 November 2020 1:14 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

11 November 2020 8:43 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffin funeral 123rf

Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out

12 November 2020 9:06 AM

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC

11 November 2020 3:28 PM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday shoppers shopping consumerism 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)

11 November 2020 10:35 AM

Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whale-trail-cape-naturepng

CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades

10 November 2020 4:16 PM

The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jenni Trethowan:I can't wait to see what Kataza's family does when they see him

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

Local Politics Elections

CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays

Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg man warns consumers to beware of Facebook car scams after he was conned

12 November 2020 8:14 PM

US presidential election: Can Trump block Biden's victory?

12 November 2020 7:54 PM

Khayelitsha protests: WCED uncertain of impact on matric exams

12 November 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA