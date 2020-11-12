Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'





The president's announcement that international travel will be opened up to all countries (under strict Covid protocols) has been met with huge relief by the tourism and hospitality industry.

Likewise, the news that the sale of alcohol will be allowed again throughout normal trading hours is a boost for the retail sector.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of the Sun International Group, Anthony Leeming.

I guess they had to take their time! Most governments are still working out exactly how to deal with Covid... Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Even now, I'm not sure foreigners are going to flock to the country but it's still a step forward. Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Leeming says the worst is over, and the casino and gaming side of the business has been showing strong recovery since July.

The accommodation is still well down... The demand for leisure has picked up nicely [albeit slowly] and weekends are pretty busy... We've had one or two conferences so far at Sun City... Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

We're planning for what we call a flexible team that will work flexible hours... As business picks up we can give more and more hours... Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Things will slowly recover and we're in a good space where at least we're making enough revenue to cover costs and that is the key part. Anthony Leeming - CEO, Sun International Group

Whitfield asks speaks to Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor about the impact the longer trading hours will have on the Tops part of the business.

Great news! It caught us by surprise. Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We're delighted that they opened up for later trading hours during the week, and then the weekends. Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been requesting this for some time, saying to the ministers 'Open up the economy'... If the people aren't back at the work there's no future for retail and certainly no future for Tops. Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

We've been close to 20% down... Graham O'Connor, CEO - Spar Group

This article first appeared on 702 : Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'