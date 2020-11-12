Time to put SA back on the map now that travel restrictions scrapped - Satsa CEO





This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted all restrictions on international travel under updated level 1 regulations.

RELATED: Restrictions on international travel lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

Frost has commended the government for listening to input and advice from the tourism sector.

He says the industry's umbrella body, Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has met with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to devise a plan of action.

According to Frost, the tourism industry is looking at converting Covid-19 safety protocols into formalised regulations.

In order for South Africa to be a competitive destination, he says there has to be a synergy between the industry and the government.

There's a massive opportunity. We are the ultimate Covid-19 friendly international destination. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

It's great news for Cape Town and South Africa. The hard work now begins in getting back into markets and enticing people to come to our shores. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

There's a renewed desire to start working on this together... The most competitive destinations are the ones where the private and public sectors are on the same page. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

The demand will be slow to start, but it will hopefully pick up in the first few months of next year. David Frost, CEO - Southern Africa Tourism Services Association

Listen to David Frost in conversation with Mike Wills: