WCED assessing number of matric learners impacted by CT protest disruptions
Some learners were unable to get to their exam centres on time because of road closures and disruptions to public transport on Thursday morning.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says over 25,000 matric candidates were due to write their mathematics paper in venues across the province at 9am.
At least 11 exam centres accepted late pupils who arrived between 9am and 10am, says WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
However, candidates from other schools were not be accommodated at alternative exam centres.
The WCED says it allowed matric pupils a one-hour leeway for this morning's paper, she tells CapeTalk.
All Grade 12 who arrive by 10am were given the full three hours to complete their papers.
Hammond says the exam disruptions affected both matric candidates and staff.
She says officials are trying to calculate how many pupils missed the exam because of today's events.
The WCED will engage with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to schedule a back-up paper in the event that large numbers of pupils were unable to arrive at their venues.
In the majority of cases, our principals were able to accommodate learners.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Once we get the numbers of those affected... then we can discuss further with the DBE in terms of a back-up paper for the candidates.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the WCED's Bronagh Hammond on Afternoon Drive:
Listen to the WCED's Bronagh Hammond on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
