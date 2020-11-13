Streaming issues? Report here
We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

13 November 2020 9:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Dubai
N2
Refilwe Moloto
Pandemic
island
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Empolweni
eThembeni
level two
Covid Village
Gushindoda
Thabiso Ngwevu

"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.

Early on Thursday morning, scores of people shut down the N2, stoning cars and torching three buses, a truck, and a number of private vehicles.

Claims were made that the group consisted of people who illegally occupied land during the lockdown in recent months.

According to Daily Maverick, the people were from informal settlements such as Level Two, Covid Village, Ethembeni, Empolweni, Island, Gushindoda, Pandemic and Dubai.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Thabiso Ngwevu, a representative from the community.

We’ve been in Covid-19 for six months. Yesterday was the result of fruitless attempts at engagement with all spheres of government. We seek ablution facilities and water…

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative

Old people use open fields to relieve themselves. People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water… just try and restore some form of dignity to the people occupying those pieces of land.

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative

We’re here because where can’t afford to pay rent [in other parts of Khayelitsha] … people who lost jobs and had hours cut [during the lockdown] … In Khayelitsha… the landlord kicks you out…

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative
Image 123rf.com

Related articles:

Some of the homes are built in places where it’s impossible to provide any services, according to councillor Malusi Booi.

It’s a humanitarian crisis! Let’s find an amicable solution while the court case is running.

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative

It’s an ongoing process of educating our people. When we protest there is no need to be destructive…

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative

The City of Cape Town has an attitude towards black people… The snail-paced provision of services is not acceptable! We must direct the frustrations of people of the City of Cape Town... We simply seek a meeting! Why is it difficult for the Mayor to come and meet its constituency? We are also residents of Cape Town…

Thabiso Ngwevu, community representative

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


