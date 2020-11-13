Make your retirement savings last longer
Over the last five years, the average balanced unit trust – which is where most retirement money in South Africa is invested – delivered about 4% per year.
Over the last five years, listed property lost about 13% per year.
Most of those losses occurred in the last 18 months.
Know this: the next five years will almost certainly not look like the past five years, says personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) in an interview with The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.
Related articles:
-
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
-
You may have to cash in your retirement savings – but read this first
-
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
What to do, and what not to do
Don’t move to cash. It has such a horrible return at the moment. You’re lucky to get 3% to 5%… It’ll prove to be a very poor decision…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Markets move in cycles… Don’t jump out of your balanced fund… That’s how you get exposure to shares… You can only get the recovery if you stay invested…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
You have to spread your investments across all asset classes (cash, bonds, property, shares), says Ingram.
Look at trimming your position in listed property…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
How much to withdraw from your pension fund, at most
Don’t increase the amount of money you draw from your retirement fund by too much, warns Ingram.
At most, withdraw 5% to 7%... If you withdraw 8% or 9%, you’re sure to deplete your capital…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
It [5%] is the maximum amount you can withdraw safely so that the capital can still grow and beat inflation while providing you with an income…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from MyMoney Online
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now
Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.Read More
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars
The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.Read More
New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row
In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying
A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?Read More
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke)
Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Starlet vs VW Polo Vivo – which one should you buy?
The new Toyota Starlet starts at R205 000; a Polo Vivo is about R10 000 more. Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena compares the two.Read More
Got a vehicle tracker? There’s a clever new scam - thieves are stealing cars
A vehicle theft syndicate is using a "very clever scam" to steal cars, says Ron Knott-Craig of Tracker.Read More
How to get or update a will at no cost (this week only) – it’s an act of love
It’s National Wills Week – you have until Friday (30 October) to get a professional to draw up or update your will at no charge.Read More
How to have many sources of income – not just your salary
From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.Read More
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'
Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.Read More
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.Read More
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!
Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.Read More
Scared that you may lose your life savings?
Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.Read More
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die
Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?Read More
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market
What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?Read More