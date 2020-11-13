Streaming issues? Report here
Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
pension fund
making ends meet
personal financial advisor

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Over the last five years, the average balanced unit trust – which is where most retirement money in South Africa is invested – delivered about 4% per year.

Over the last five years, listed property lost about 13% per year.

Most of those losses occurred in the last 18 months.

Know this: the next five years will almost certainly not look like the past five years, says personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) in an interview with The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Related articles:

What to do, and what not to do

Don’t move to cash. It has such a horrible return at the moment. You’re lucky to get 3% to 5%… It’ll prove to be a very poor decision…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Markets move in cycles… Don’t jump out of your balanced fund… That’s how you get exposure to shares… You can only get the recovery if you stay invested…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

You have to spread your investments across all asset classes (cash, bonds, property, shares), says Ingram.

Look at trimming your position in listed property…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

How much to withdraw from your pension fund, at most

Don’t increase the amount of money you draw from your retirement fund by too much, warns Ingram.

At most, withdraw 5% to 7%... If you withdraw 8% or 9%, you’re sure to deplete your capital…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

It [5%] is the maximum amount you can withdraw safely so that the capital can still grow and beat inflation while providing you with an income…

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


