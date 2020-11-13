Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop
Despite being released far from his natal troop, Kataza has finally made his way home and has reunited with his family.
RELATED: Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home
Eye witness accounts say he is with Slangkop alpha male George and other members of the troop.
We hope to post more photos soon. Welcome home Kataza. Wahooooooo!
