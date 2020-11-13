Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on corruption charges on Friday.
The court granted him bail of R200 000.
Magashule is one of eight accused in the case involving a corrupt R255 million contract to replace asbestos roofing on homes in the Free State.
Supporters of Ace Magashule burned a t-shirt with the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa on it while Carl Niehaus was bungled out of the building.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Tumaole Mohlaoli, a senior reporter at Newzroom Afrika.
Right now, there are scores of supporters who are singing and dancing… the police are out in full force… but sitting quietly without much to do.Tumaole Mohlaoli, senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Supra Mahumapelo and Carl Niehaus were bungled out of court… it was a spectacle, but the police held their ground…Tumaole Mohlaoli, senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
