Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

The court granted him bail of R200 000.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Magashule is one of eight accused in the case involving a corrupt R255 million contract to replace asbestos roofing on homes in the Free State.

Supporters of Ace Magashule burned a t-shirt with the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa on it while Carl Niehaus was bungled out of the building.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Tumaole Mohlaoli, a senior reporter at Newzroom Afrika.

Right now, there are scores of supporters who are singing and dancing… the police are out in full force… but sitting quietly without much to do. Tumaole Mohlaoli, senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

Supra Mahumapelo and Carl Niehaus were bungled out of court… it was a spectacle, but the police held their ground… Tumaole Mohlaoli, senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika

