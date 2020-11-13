[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf





Sally Sivewright, Kommetjie resident, marine biologist, and wildlife photographer has been following Kataza's journey since he disappeared from Kommetjie.

She has taken memorable photographs of this famous baboon over the more than 70 days since he was forcibly relocated to Tokai from his natal troop in Slangkop.

On Friday, she photographed the hunky hero arriving back on his favourite stomping ground near the bakery in Kommetjie Road in Heron Industrial Park.

Sally describes how sub-adult male Jantjies was staying close to Kataza and sniffing wherever he had been sitting. Alpha George arrived and the three baboons went off into the industrial park.

With years of marine biology identification experience, Sally carefully studied the images to make sure it was indeed Cape Town's most famous baboon.

He had all the scars and that curly smile. It is definitely Kataza! Sally Sivewright, Marine Biologist and photographer

Here are her first photographs of Kataza:

Photographs by Sally Sivewright