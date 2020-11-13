Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Rowlene talks about her new single 'Stop' and debut album '11:11'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rowlene . - SA Artist
Today at 18:09
ANC's top leader, Ace is the latest to brace courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi - EWN Reporter
Lukhona Mnguni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:13
Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Parmi Natesan - Chief Executive Officer at Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Farm Fresh online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francis Gavin - Owner / Manager at Farm Fresh Online
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George. 13 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

13 November 2020 2:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kataza
Slangkop baboon troop

Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.

Sally Sivewright, Kommetjie resident, marine biologist, and wildlife photographer has been following Kataza's journey since he disappeared from Kommetjie.

She has taken memorable photographs of this famous baboon over the more than 70 days since he was forcibly relocated to Tokai from his natal troop in Slangkop.

On Friday, she photographed the hunky hero arriving back on his favourite stomping ground near the bakery in Kommetjie Road in Heron Industrial Park.

Sally describes how sub-adult male Jantjies was staying close to Kataza and sniffing wherever he had been sitting. Alpha George arrived and the three baboons went off into the industrial park.

With years of marine biology identification experience, Sally carefully studied the images to make sure it was indeed Cape Town's most famous baboon.

He had all the scars and that curly smile. It is definitely Kataza!

Sally Sivewright, Marine Biologist and photographer

RELATED: Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home

Here are her first photographs of Kataza:

Photographs by Sally Sivewright


13 November 2020 2:48 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kataza
Slangkop baboon troop

More from Local

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-kompng

Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop

13 November 2020 1:16 PM

Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arthurs-dead-trees-1jpg

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

13 November 2020 11:08 AM

Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

13 November 2020 9:26 AM

"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ethan-drakensbergpng

Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School

12 November 2020 6:15 PM

A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family lacks the funds needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

exam-desk-venue-paper-test-school-learner-hall-pupils-123rf

WCED assessing number of matric learners impacted by CT protest disruptions

12 November 2020 5:49 PM

The WCED says it is still calculating how many matric candidates missed their exam on Thursday due to the protest action in Khayelitsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

Golden Arrow offers R200k reward for info linked to Khayelitsha bus torching

12 November 2020 4:41 PM

Golden Arrow Bus Services is pleading with the public for any information relating to the torching of three buses in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iec elections

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

12 November 2020 1:55 PM

"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

Local

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

Local

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season

13 November 2020 4:47 PM

READ: The charges against Ace Magashule

13 November 2020 4:46 PM

Whole world must benefit from COVID vaccine: WHO chief

13 November 2020 4:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA