Today at 17:46
Rowlene talks about her new single 'Stop' and debut album '11:11'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rowlene . - SA Artist
Today at 18:09
ANC's top leader, Ace is the latest to brace courtroom's dock on Friday the 13th
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi - EWN Reporter
Lukhona Mnguni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:13
Myeni, Kwinana testimony highlights need for professional directors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Parmi Natesan - Chief Executive Officer at Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Farm Fresh online
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francis Gavin - Owner / Manager at Farm Fresh Online
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Jan Vermeulen
DStv
Multichoice
Showmax
Netflix
streaming
Africa Melane
Amazon Prime Video
MyBroadband
Explora Ultra
Disney Plus

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

DStv’s new “Explora Ultra” decoder has a few new features, but none as attractive as built-in access to Netflix and Showmax.

The recommended price of the Explora Ultra is R2499 for the device and R3699 for the device including installation.

It is completely made in South Africa of 100% recycled material while the packaging has no single-use plastics.

Netflix doesn’t come for free with the new decoder, but subscribers have the option to add a Netflix subscription to their monthly bill.

Africa Melane interviewed Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at my MyBroadband.

It’s exactly the kind of move Multichoice must make to compete against the likes of Netflix… Down the line, [it will include] probably Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

You pay for Netflix separately, but in future, the way to go is an all-in-one deal…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Netflix wants as many subscribers as possible. It has a long history of partnering will anybody who will build an app for its platform…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 11:10].


Tags:
Jan Vermeulen
DStv
Multichoice
Showmax
Netflix
streaming
Africa Melane
Amazon Prime Video
MyBroadband
Explora Ultra
Disney Plus

