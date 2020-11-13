DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
DStv’s new “Explora Ultra” decoder has a few new features, but none as attractive as built-in access to Netflix and Showmax.
The recommended price of the Explora Ultra is R2499 for the device and R3699 for the device including installation.
It is completely made in South Africa of 100% recycled material while the packaging has no single-use plastics.
Netflix doesn’t come for free with the new decoder, but subscribers have the option to add a Netflix subscription to their monthly bill.
Africa Melane interviewed Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at my MyBroadband.
It’s exactly the kind of move Multichoice must make to compete against the likes of Netflix… Down the line, [it will include] probably Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
You pay for Netflix separately, but in future, the way to go is an all-in-one deal…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Netflix wants as many subscribers as possible. It has a long history of partnering will anybody who will build an app for its platform…Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 11:10].
