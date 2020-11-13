Going vegan: can you trust the labels and menus? Wendy Knowler explores
Her first discussion explored veganism and vegetarianism in South Africa.
As awareness grows about both health and environmental concerns, the plant-based movement is growing locally and internationally.
A growing number of consumers have made the switch to a vegetarian or vegan eating plan.
The popularity of veganism has exploded worldwide, so much so that 2019 was declared the Year of the Vegan by the Economist.
According to Google Trends data, South Africa is among the top 30 countries worldwide where veganism was most popular over the past 12 months. And SA is the only African country with a sizable vegan following.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler hosts a discussion with Gaby Jackson, Registered Dietitian and Regulatory Consultant at FACTS, and Hesrie van Heerden, Food scientist at FACTS.
Listen to the discussion below:
Wendy moved on to tackle the thorny subject of debt.
Credit bureau TransUnion issued a report in July on the financial impact of Covid-19 on consumers, showing that 77% of consumers had been hit, following 84% in June.
By August, 21% of those surveyed reported losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, compared with 10% in April. Nearly nine out of 10 of them said they were concerned about their ability to pay loans and bills.
Listen to Wendy's discussion with Trudie Broekman, a Consumer Lawyer at Trudie Broekman Attorney below:
In the final part of the hour, Wendy moved on to the landscape of motor vehicle accidents.
Experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker founded and runs the KZN-based company, Accident Specialist.
He recently published a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016 - revealing what kinds of vehicles involved in most of those awful crashes, what the main causes were, and most importantly, what he thinks should be done to curb the carnage.
Listen to Wendy's conversation with Craig Proctor Parker below:
