Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George. 13 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents

13 November 2020 6:07 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Car accidents
Debt
Wendy Knowler
veganism
vegetarianism

Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening.

Her first discussion explored veganism and vegetarianism in South Africa.

As awareness grows about both health and environmental concerns, the plant-based movement is growing locally and internationally.

A growing number of consumers have made the switch to a vegetarian or vegan eating plan.

The popularity of veganism has exploded worldwide, so much so that 2019 was declared the Year of the Vegan by the Economist.

According to Google Trends data, South Africa is among the top 30 countries worldwide where veganism was most popular over the past 12 months. And SA is the only African country with a sizable vegan following.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler hosts a discussion with Gaby Jackson, Registered Dietitian and Regulatory Consultant at FACTS, and Hesrie van Heerden, Food scientist at FACTS.

Listen to the discussion below:

Wendy moved on to tackle the thorny subject of debt.

Credit bureau TransUnion issued a report in July on the financial impact of Covid-19 on consumers, showing that 77% of consumers had been hit, following 84% in June.

By August, 21% of those surveyed reported losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, compared with 10% in April. Nearly nine out of 10 of them said they were concerned about their ability to pay loans and bills.

Listen to Wendy's discussion with Trudie Broekman, a Consumer Lawyer at Trudie Broekman Attorney below:

In the final part of the hour, Wendy moved on to the landscape of motor vehicle accidents.

Experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker founded and runs the KZN-based company, Accident Specialist.

He recently published a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016 - revealing what kinds of vehicles involved in most of those awful crashes, what the main causes were, and most importantly, what he thinks should be done to curb the carnage.

Listen to Wendy's conversation with Craig Proctor Parker below:


13 November 2020 6:07 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Car accidents
Debt
Wendy Knowler
veganism
vegetarianism

More from Lifestyle

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffin funeral 123rf

Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out

12 November 2020 9:06 AM

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-commerce-online-shopping-fraud-scam-phishing-bank-card-laptop-booking-123rf

Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC

11 November 2020 3:28 PM

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

Local

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

Local

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

New York shuts early as global daily virus deaths top 10,000

13 November 2020 6:57 PM

Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting

13 November 2020 6:36 PM

Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

13 November 2020 6:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA