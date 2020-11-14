3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free





Zain Johnson, standing in for Sara-Jayne King, gives us 3 lovely entertainment options for the weekend...and they are all free of charge.

The V&A Waterfront Take the Stage Series is a platform for emerging South African musicians and musical ensembles to showcase their talents at V&A Waterfront. These talented emerging artists will perform live in a series of pop-up performances throughout November.

Today between 1 and 2 you can head over to the Waterfront for a performance by cellist Carol Thorns.

Entry: Free.

FNB Art Joburg is taking its 13th edition online. The FNB online art fair gives viewers a chance to view art with augmented reality features.

Each gallery in their main section has artwork designed in augmented reality in addition to the traditional online presentation.

Venue: Live from your couch

Cost: Free

artjoburg.com

And if you find yourself in the Hout Bay area, there's live music at the Bay Harbour Market on the Fever-Tree Sound Stage every weekend for the month of November.

This weekend you'll be able to see Fusion Rhythm and The Cinematic Rejects.

This is also free of charge