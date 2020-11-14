Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors





The Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates its 25th birthday.

The Two Oceans Aquarium celebrated its 25 birthday, Can you believe they have been there that long? They opened those doors in 1995 for the first time. Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

It has had 10 million visitors of which 6 million have been local.

Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

She remembers some of the great moments and milestones for the aquarium over the years.

I immediately think of the shark we released in 2004, Maxine. She gave rise to our current programme of not keeping our large sharks indefinitely but releasing them. Renee Leeuwner, Head of Communications and Media - Two Oceans Aquarium

They hosted the International Aquarium Congress hosted in 2012, the first time it was hosted on African soil.

Then, the establishment of the Two Oceans Education Foundation established this year is a wonderful initiative.

It will take our conservation, rehabilitation, and research work over the past 25 years and build on that. Renee Leeuwner, Head of Communications and Media - Two Oceans Aquarium

A stand-out project for the aquarium is Yoshi the Loggerhead turtle, she says.

