Latest Local
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Two Oceans Aquarium
Yoshi Loggerhead turtle
Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

The Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates its 25th birthday.

The Two Oceans Aquarium celebrated its 25 birthday, Can you believe they have been there that long? They opened those doors in 1995 for the first time.

Jeff Ayliff, Contributor - The Outdoor Report

It has had 10 million visitors of which 6 million have been local.

Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

She remembers some of the great moments and milestones for the aquarium over the years.

I immediately think of the shark we released in 2004, Maxine. She gave rise to our current programme of not keeping our large sharks indefinitely but releasing them.

Renee Leeuwner, Head of Communications and Media - Two Oceans Aquarium

They hosted the International Aquarium Congress hosted in 2012, the first time it was hosted on African soil.

Then, the establishment of the Two Oceans Education Foundation established this year is a wonderful initiative.

It will take our conservation, rehabilitation, and research work over the past 25 years and build on that.

Renee Leeuwner, Head of Communications and Media - Two Oceans Aquarium

A stand-out project for the aquarium is Yoshi the Loggerhead turtle, she says.

WATCH: Yoshi Queen of the sea returns home after 20 years

RELATED: Yoshi the turtle settles 'down under' after epic ocean voyage

Of course, we have to mention Yoshi, Yoshi was and is a highlight for everyone.

Renee Leeuwner, Head of Communications and Media - Two Oceans Aquarium

DHL Newlands Rugby Stadium Wikimedia Commons

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

kataza-3jpg

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

13 November 2020 2:48 PM

Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

kataza-kompng

Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop

13 November 2020 1:16 PM

Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.

arthurs-dead-trees-1jpg

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

13 November 2020 11:08 AM

Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

13 November 2020 9:26 AM

"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

ethan-drakensbergpng

Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School

12 November 2020 6:15 PM

A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family lacks the funds needed.

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 123rf

Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated?

14 November 2020 8:30 AM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections.

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

vegan millet black bean pumpkin burgers 123rf

Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents

13 November 2020 6:07 PM

Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening.

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Baby babies 3D Glasses Watching TV television Eating Popcorn 123rf

DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included

13 November 2020 3:14 PM

If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

happy watching movie series tv friends young women 123rf 123rflifestyle

TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data

10 November 2020 1:06 PM

"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."

Dad Adrian, mom Pippa, Zach Matthew, 11-year-old sister Rachel, Stella the dog

Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago

10 November 2020 12:54 PM

Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.

Netflix television TV pixabay

Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station

10 November 2020 10:31 AM

Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming.

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

190920ndlovugif

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

movie music entertainment streaming 123rf

New streaming platform takes on Netflix in SA – you pay only for what you watch

9 November 2020 7:39 PM

Monsooq lets you pay per minute. Watch movies and series or listen to music, or play games for R2 per 30 minutes.

zolani-maholapng

Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens

31 October 2020 2:19 PM

The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola.

New York shuts early as global daily virus deaths top 10,000

13 November 2020 6:57 PM

Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting

13 November 2020 6:36 PM

Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

13 November 2020 6:35 PM

