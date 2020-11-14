Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated?





According to the World Health Organisation, pneumonia kills roughly 700 000 children each year, which makes up 15 percent of all deaths of children under the age of five.

Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death of children in this age group and is most prevalent in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Those living in poorer communities are more at risk due to the burden of TB and HIV.

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg chats to Zain Johnson, standing in for Sara-Jayne King, and answers all pneumonia-related questions.

He says he has a slightly different way of viewing such statistics.

They are shocking stats but I view it slightly differently. Medical stats only tend to surprise people when you put them together and make big numbers. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

There are many fairly common medical conditions around the world that cause quite significant morbidity and mortality rate 'when you bundle them together', he adds.

Pneumonia is a global, non-geographic, non-specific, no boundaries type of disease. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Pneumonia is a lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to a lung infection.

The actual breathing apparatus, the lung tissue, becomes infected. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Anybody young and old can get pneumonia. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

He acknowledges that not having easy and immediate access to medical facilities in under-resourced communities will likely cause more serious complications with pneumonia.

What causes the lungs to become infected?

You have got to breath in some kind of infectious agent, pick up some kind of bug from the environment. And that bug is going to cause an infection because that is what bugs do. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

What are these bugs? They can be all sorts of viruses and bacteria, and less commonly fungal agents, he says

Viruses cause many repository infections and certainly pneumonia. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

He cites the influenza virus, the parainfluenza viruses, coronavirus and more as being a cause of pneumonia.

One of the causes of deaths today from Covid-19 is a pneumonia caused by that particular coronavirus. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Bacteria, however, can be well treated with antibiotics.

Any of these agents can be the offending pathogen. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg

Less common fungal agents

Take a listen below: