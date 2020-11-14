Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs
The DHL Stormers face off against the Cheetahs in what could be their very last game at the Newlands stadium. Zain Johnson speaks to rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, for some pre-game analysis on Weekend Breakfast.
The Cheetahs we know score some amazing trys and they are certainly not going to change their style this afternoon, so expect an expansive game.Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator
I think the emotion of the Stormers playing potentially their last match at Newlands is going to seep into that.Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator
I don't know how much their coach John Dobson spoke to the team about that fact, but that's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, so I don't think it will be a team short of motivation.Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator
They do however need to be wary of the Cheetahs, he says, 'they are a really good team.'
Listen to Xola Ntshingwa's pre-game analysis below:
More from Local
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf
Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.Read More
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court
"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."Read More
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop
Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.Read More
[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit
Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.Read More
We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident
"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
Talented CT boy needs financial backing to attend Drakensberg Boys Choir School
A gifted 10-year-old boy from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain has been accepted to the world-renowned choir school, but his family lacks the funds needed.Read More
More from Sport
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.Read More
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study
"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research
Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'
New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.Read More
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title
Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.Read More
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content'
The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby
Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor).Read More
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories
Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment.Read More