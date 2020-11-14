Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Rugby
DHL Stormers
Cheetahs
DHL Newlands

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

The DHL Stormers face off against the Cheetahs in what could be their very last game at the Newlands stadium. Zain Johnson speaks to rugby commentator, Xola Ntshinga, for some pre-game analysis on Weekend Breakfast.

The Cheetahs we know score some amazing trys and they are certainly not going to change their style this afternoon, so expect an expansive game.

Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator

I think the emotion of the Stormers playing potentially their last match at Newlands is going to seep into that.

Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator

I don't know how much their coach John Dobson spoke to the team about that fact, but that's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, so I don't think it will be a team short of motivation.

Xola Ntshinga, Rugby commentator

They do however need to be wary of the Cheetahs, he says, 'they are a really good team.'

Listen to Xola Ntshingwa's pre-game analysis below:


