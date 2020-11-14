[LISTEN] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and a great Durban weekend





2020 has been quite a year. For CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewit, the Covid-19 pandemic, months of lockdown, and the launching of his brand-new show mean he was certainly ready to take advantage of local travel allowed under Level 1.

Lester Kiewit and 702's Clement Manaythela are spending 48 hours in Durbs!

Midday Report host, Lester Kiewit joins Zain Johnson on CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast live from Durban to talk about his adventures to promote the city as a travel destination.

Lester says it is his first airplane trip since before lockdown, and while he had some trepidation, once he was on board he found the many safety measures reassuring.

His advice for any traveller is to do your preparation.

I knew there were going to be health screenings at Cape Town International Airport. Those forms are available to download online. I did that. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

I filled them out at home and by the time I got to the airport I did not have to do all that. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

All he had to do was the screening and face scan at the check-in counter and handed in his questionnaire.

So I must admit, I did not experience that level of frustration. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

There are screenings everywhere he notes, at all the airports, checking into the hotel, and at restaurants.

I think that is how tourism makes people feel safe and how it makes people feel comfortable. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

He says living in this interesting time is a balance of wanting tourists to come back, but easing their minds to make sure they feel safe.

What are they planning to do in Durban? They asked CapeTalk and 702 listeners over the past few days to send suggestions.

Bungee jumping is definitely on the list of things listeners think Lester and Clement should do while in Durban.

Lester is looking forward to his personal bunny chow-making course this afternoon with the head chef here at the Tsogo Sun Elengani Hotel.

But he sent me on a mission first. I have to go to the local spice market and buy spices for myself so that I later get to make my own bunny chow. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

'It's all in the gravy and the spices', insists Zain.

Lester and Clement have a busy diary for the rest of the weekend including the promenade, a rickshaw ride, touring Durban harbour and a cruise in the Indian Ocean.

It is also Diwali weekend so there will be fireworks displays on the beachfront. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk