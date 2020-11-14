Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
View all Local
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

14 November 2020 11:56 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Shepherd Bushiris Church
Shepherd Bushiri
CapeTalk Viral
#CapeTalkViral

Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.

Bushiri states that he and his wife Mary are temporarily in their home in Malawi due to safety and security issues they have faced for a number of years.

He claims these security threats have become worse since being released on bail.

The couple was arrested in South Africa in October on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering but were released on bail in November at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Leaving the country contravenes their bail conditions.


14 November 2020 11:56 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Shepherd Bushiris Church
Shepherd Bushiri
CapeTalk Viral
#CapeTalkViral

More from Local

lester-3jpeg

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

14 November 2020 10:16 AM

Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Newlands Rugby Stadium Wikimedia Commons

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoshi the Loggerhead Turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-3jpg

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

13 November 2020 2:48 PM

Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-kompng

Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop

13 November 2020 1:16 PM

Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arthurs-dead-trees-1jpg

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

13 November 2020 11:08 AM

Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

13 November 2020 9:26 AM

"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

Local

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting incident in Bishop Lavis

14 November 2020 4:10 PM

Latest coronavirus global developments

14 November 2020 3:34 PM

KZN AFU head placed on precautionary suspension

14 November 2020 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA