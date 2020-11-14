Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country
Bushiri states that he and his wife Mary are temporarily in their home in Malawi due to safety and security issues they have faced for a number of years.
He claims these security threats have become worse since being released on bail.
The couple was arrested in South Africa in October on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering but were released on bail in November at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Leaving the country contravenes their bail conditions.
— Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (@psbushiri) November 14, 2020
