Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
arrow_forward
World

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

15 November 2020 12:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Electoral fraud threatens to derail avian democracy! reports New Zealand's media. The furore's all about a tiny little kiwi.

New Zealanders are passionate about their native bird species.

While the world's attention has been focused on Donald Trump's unverified claims of electoral fraud in the US presidential election, New Zealand's found concrete evidence of vote rigging.

The case of "ballot box stuffing" emerged during voting in the annual Bird of the Year competition which raises awareness of the country's native species.

And it's not the first time this has happened reports Australian correspondent Katie McDonald.

Apparently halfway through the voting time the Antipodean albatross, the kakapo flightless parrot and the black robin were leading. This particular bird - the little spotted kiwi - wasn't even in the top ten!

Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent

Suddenly whoever was monitoring the votes saw that it had jumped up and basically found that through some website and extra 1,500 votes had come in!

Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent
North Island Brown Kiwi. Image: 123rf

Voting ends on Sunday.

“It’s lucky we spotted this little kiwi trying to sneak in an extra 1,500 votes under the cover of darkness!” said Laura Keown, spokesperson for the Bird of the Year competition.

Listen to Katie McDonald's report below: (skip to 11:55)


