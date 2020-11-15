New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year
New Zealanders are passionate about their native bird species.
While the world's attention has been focused on Donald Trump's unverified claims of electoral fraud in the US presidential election, New Zealand's found concrete evidence of vote rigging.
The case of "ballot box stuffing" emerged during voting in the annual Bird of the Year competition which raises awareness of the country's native species.
You know why it's called 2020's most important* election? Because 55,583 of you just set a freaking record, that's why! #birdoftheyear2020— Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) November 15, 2020
And it's not the first time this has happened reports Australian correspondent Katie McDonald.
Apparently halfway through the voting time the Antipodean albatross, the kakapo flightless parrot and the black robin were leading. This particular bird - the little spotted kiwi - wasn't even in the top ten!Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent
Suddenly whoever was monitoring the votes saw that it had jumped up and basically found that through some website and extra 1,500 votes had come in!Katie McDonald, Australian correspondent
Voting ends on Sunday.
“It’s lucky we spotted this little kiwi trying to sneak in an extra 1,500 votes under the cover of darkness!” said Laura Keown, spokesperson for the Bird of the Year competition.
Listen to Katie McDonald's report below: (skip to 11:55)
