Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley. 15 November 2020 2:00 PM
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
View all Local
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year Electoral fraud threatens to derail avian democracy! reports New Zealand's media. The furore's all about a tiny little kiwi. 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses

15 November 2020 2:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Western Cape government
Clicks
Dischem
Women empowerment
COVID-19
free masks
cloth masks
UbuntuCare
UbuntuCare Mask Initiative
Fiona Hadley
The Health Foundation

The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley.

The UbuntuCare Mask Initiative has made a difference in the lives of 250 seamstress in the Western Cape, and their families.

The public-private partnership has also provided 500,000 free masks to vulnerable communities.

The cloth masks are manufactured to international standards says UbuntuCare partner Fiona Hadley.

UbuntuCare Mask Initiative. Image: ubuntucare.org

Hadley joins Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast to talk about how UbuntuCare has grown since it started as a mask-producing project during lockdown.

I'd been in the clothing industry for 26 years and obviously lockdown hit us pretty hard, so masks seemed like an obvious way... but it didn't seem like a way that would contribute anything socially, but I was lucky enough to get into contact with Dr Frederick Marais at Wellness on Western Cape.

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

We put together a model where we would use community seamstresses to manufacture masks that would be given away for free to vulnerable communities.

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

The seamstresses it's provided with employment are from a wide spread of communities across the peninsula.

We haven't targeted any areas - they are spread all over as far as Grabouw, Strandfontein, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha...

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

In the wonderful South African way the word spread and we eventually stopped looking for seamstresses because they were coming to us.

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

All they want is to feed their children basically!

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

Initially the plan was to sell the masks through retailers like Clicks and Dischem and then give away one for every one sold.

However 95% of the masks produced have been through the generosity of donors, she says.

By the time we end it, we'll have given away almost 500,000 masks

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

The initiative is very much slanted towards the empowerment of women as it's more often women who are supporting households financially.

Hadley says the project won't die if there comes a time when masks are no longer needed.

We put it under the umbrella of [NPO] The Health Foundation and we already have two other projects on board that are much more long-term than masks... so that hopefully there can be a seamless transition to other projects so that all these people we've engaged can have continuity of income via UbuntuCare and other projects

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

To empower women financially empowers them in so many other ways as well.

Fiona Hadley, UbuntuCare partner

You can order the masks online at ubuntucare.org.

They cost R60 for a pack of two and each purchase buys two masks which are donated to vulnerable communities (identified by Wellness on Western Cape).

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast:


15 November 2020 2:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Western Cape government
Clicks
Dischem
Women empowerment
COVID-19
free masks
cloth masks
UbuntuCare
UbuntuCare Mask Initiative
Fiona Hadley
The Health Foundation

More from Local

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

14 November 2020 11:56 AM

Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lester-3jpeg

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

14 November 2020 10:16 AM

Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Newlands Rugby Stadium Wikimedia Commons

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yoshi the Loggerhead Turtle

Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors

14 November 2020 8:24 AM

Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront Marina Cape Town tourism 123rf 123rflifestyle

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free

14 November 2020 7:34 AM

Check out these events happening around The Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-3jpg

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

13 November 2020 2:48 PM

Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kataza-kompng

Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop

13 November 2020 1:16 PM

Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arthurs-dead-trees-1jpg

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

13 November 2020 11:08 AM

Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201112-khayelitsha-bus-edjpg

We just want to meet! Why is it difficult for the Mayor? – Khayelitsha resident

13 November 2020 9:26 AM

"People use the same water streams as animals; we cannot allow that! Even if you bring us tanks of water," says Thabiso Ngwevu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EWN Highlights

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

15 November 2020 1:43 PM

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

15 November 2020 1:06 PM

Schäfer conveys condolences to families of 2 Gr.11 pupils who committed suicide

15 November 2020 11:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA