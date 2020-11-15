Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday





South African National Parks Week takes place from 16-20 November.

Free entry applies to just about all the national parks managed by SANParks from Monday to Friday.

You will need to produce a valid South African identity document.

A view of the Langebaan lagoon from Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

The following are excluded:

- Namaqua National Park

- Boulders Penguin Colony

- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

As a bonus this year, two extra days of free entry have been added at specific parks in the Cape region.

Free entry has been extended until Sunday 22 November at the following national parks:

- Agulhas

- Bontebok

- Table Mountain

- Tankwa Karoo

- West Coast National Park

As an added bonus parks in the Cape Region i.e. Agulhas, Bontebok, Table Mountain, Tankwa Karoo, and West Coast National Park will be extending South African National Parks Week until Sunday, 22 November 2020. — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) November 4, 2020

SANParks has announced that some national parks will implement daily quotas throughout the week.