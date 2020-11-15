Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday
South African National Parks Week takes place from 16-20 November.
Free entry applies to just about all the national parks managed by SANParks from Monday to Friday.
You will need to produce a valid South African identity document.
The following are excluded:
- Namaqua National Park
- Boulders Penguin Colony
- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
As a bonus this year, two extra days of free entry have been added at specific parks in the Cape region.
Free entry has been extended until Sunday 22 November at the following national parks:
- Agulhas
- Bontebok
- Table Mountain
- Tankwa Karoo
- West Coast National Park
As an added bonus parks in the Cape Region i.e. Agulhas, Bontebok, Table Mountain, Tankwa Karoo, and West Coast National Park will be extending South African National Parks Week until Sunday, 22 November 2020.— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) November 4, 2020
SANParks has announced that some national parks will implement daily quotas throughout the week.
More from Local
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses
The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley.Read More
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country
Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.Read More
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons
Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.Read More
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs
That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola NtshingaRead More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf
Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days.Read More
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court
"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."Read More
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop
Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George.Read More
[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit
Arthur invited children to 'help themselves' to fruit in his garden, but it seems not everyone approved.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated?
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections.Read More
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents
Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'
The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.Read More
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'
The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.Read More