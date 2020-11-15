Streaming issues? Report here
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday

15 November 2020 2:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SANParks
Table Mountain National Park
free entry to national parks
SANParks Free Access Week
South African National Parks Week

Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.

South African National Parks Week takes place from 16-20 November.

Free entry applies to just about all the national parks managed by SANParks from Monday to Friday.

You will need to produce a valid South African identity document.

A view of the Langebaan lagoon from Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

The following are excluded:

- Namaqua National Park

- Boulders Penguin Colony

- Table Mountain Aerial Cableway

As a bonus this year, two extra days of free entry have been added at specific parks in the Cape region.

Free entry has been extended until Sunday 22 November at the following national parks:

- Agulhas

- Bontebok

- Table Mountain

- Tankwa Karoo

- West Coast National Park

SANParks has announced that some national parks will implement daily quotas throughout the week.


