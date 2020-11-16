Tempted to get of the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea





Are you wondering whether to get off the Eskom power grid? Ralph Berold wrote an insightful article in the Daily Maverick and joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss the pros and cons.

The electricity woes in South Africa make this leap very tempting, writes Berold, but the ethical costs may be too high.

While it is easier to get off the grid with solar power and other options, Berold makes a philosophical and ethical reason not to go off the grid.

Firstly it is not cheap...

A fully independent system including panels, batteries, maintenance, and backup generation could cost a freestanding suburban home as much as half a million or even more. Ralph Berold, Founder - Sun Ship Technologies

Berold suggests installing hybrid system is perhaps the way to go, and the system can be added to over time as money becomes available.

But there is a second consideration he says.

Other than the economic point, believe philosophically it doesn't make sense for us to delink from the grid. Ralph Berold, Founder - Sun Ship Technologies

He says as citizens we contribute to services like electricity, water roads, and more.

If we decide to not offer assistance to public services, then we are not doing ourselves a favour, or larger society... Ralph Berold, Founder - Sun Ship Technologies

We need to remember that our electricity purchases also help to cross-subsidise people who cannot afford electricity sometimes, and also we are contributing to the development of the grid. Ralph Berold, Founder - Sun Ship Technologies

Part of that contribution is the renewable power portion of the grid, he notes.

