'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
WC Judge president Judge John Hlophe accuses Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of gross misconduct
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Trending on Business Insider with Editor Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Is Gold the next best thing?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
CTICC and Netflix partnership creating jobs for local film industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 18:39
Vodacom's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tempted to get of the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply. 16 November 2020 7:23 AM
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley. 15 November 2020 2:00 PM
View all Local
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial. 16 November 2020 7:50 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

16 November 2020 7:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Bushiri
Extradition
extradition law

Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial.

Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page over the weekend that he and his wife Marry have gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.

RELATED: Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri posts statement on Twitter, he has skipped the country

They are accused in a high profile trial on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering but were released on bail in November at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, yet was able to slip out of the country unnoticed.

Bushiri was out on R200 000 bail when he fled to Malawi.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has since announced that they are doing all they can to have him extradited. But just how easy is that going to be?

Immigration and extradition expert Gary Eisenberg speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the process to get the pair back to South Africa.

Eisenberg argues that Bushiri is clearly a well-informed gentleman with regards to what applies in his case with regard to the SADC protocol on extradition.

If one looks at it one finds Article 4 in particular, which will prevent Malawi from extraditing him because Bushiri will probably never receive guarantees of an impartial trial in South Africa.

Gary Eisenberg, Immigration and extradition lawyer

During his list of demands outlined last week, Eisenberg says Bushiri was invoking Section 4 of the SADC protocol.

It is totally within his rights to do so, and he might have the last laugh.

Gary Eisenberg, Immigration and extradition lawyer

Eisenberg explains the details which would be used to argue why Bushiri may never be able to be guaranteed an impartial trial in South Africa.

Take a listen below:


16 November 2020 7:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Bushiri
Extradition
extradition law

More from Politics

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iec elections

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

12 November 2020 1:55 PM

"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180828gif

Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics

12 November 2020 1:50 PM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home

12 November 2020 11:26 AM

Questions are being asked about whether the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht has been upheld.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed

11 November 2020 8:43 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-acejpg

Looming charges for Magashule not a serious issue for the ANC, says analyst

11 November 2020 5:16 PM

Political analyst Xolani Dube isn't convinced that the arrest warrant for Ace Magashule is a turning point for the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

[UPDATE] It's confirmed: Ramaphosa will address South Africans at 8pm tonight

11 November 2020 3:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night, the Presidency has now confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANCNEC_0605

MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant

11 November 2020 1:51 PM

The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to fight political battles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Politics

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Group of Khayelitsha land invaders insist on meeting CoCT over basic services

16 November 2020 8:18 AM

Govt audit of nation's statues & monuments to decide on removal

16 November 2020 7:48 AM

Water shortages & no electricity: Evaton residents lament lack of services

16 November 2020 7:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA