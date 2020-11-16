No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille
The DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has been accused of plotting to kill the speaker of the provincial legislature Masizole Mnqasela.
Madikizela and Mnqasela are competing for the party’s provincial top job ahead of the DA’s Western Cape conference at the weekend.
It's alleged that Madikizela paid money to notorious gangsters in a murder-for-hire plot.
Zille says she was informed late last month that the SAPS crime intelligence division was investigating the allegations made by Mnqasela.
The DA's federal legal commission (FLC) has also been investigating the veracity of the claims and it will release a final report with findings and recommendations on Monday evening.
Zille says the federal executive (FedEx) of the DA will meet on Tuesday morning to make a final decision in light of the report.
It is a total allegation for which we can find no substance at this stage.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
I was absolutely stunned and taken aback by an allegation like this. Madikizela denies it absolutely.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
You've got to get right to the root of an allegation like this... The Federal Legal Commission has been trying to find out what the source of Mnqasela's allegation is. Who is the source? It is a credible source?Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
This is banana republic stuff. It's just outside the realm of anything I have ever experienced in the DA before.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Goodness only knows where these allegations come from.Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
