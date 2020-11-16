Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him
Embattled Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has recenlty conducted media interviews in which he attacks his deputy, Judge Patricia Goliath as well as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Kriegler says Hlophe operates with impunity while the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) fails to take appropriate action against him.
According to Kriegler, the JSC has let Hlophe off the hook in a number of cases involving wrongdoing and abuse of power.
The former ConCourt judge says Hlophe lacks integrity, dignity, and respect.
He says allegations of misconduct have been levelled against Hlophe for over 10 years, yet he has managed to evade any consequences.
I said some 15 years ago that John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge. The JSC let him off when he was taking money under the counter and lied about it.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
The JSC has to this day not dealt with him properly when he tried to bully junior members of the Constitutional Court in the case against Jacob Zuma.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
The JSC has not dealt with judge Hlophe in the latest terrible scandal where he maligns his deputy, treats her like a servant-maid; treats his judicial colleagues with contempt; he assaults a colleague, and then subsequently bullies him into recanting.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
And then on top of that, the man goes public and makes allegations about the Chief Justice, he makes allegations vaguely about unnamed colleagues and gossips about them on TV.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
This man is the head of the oldest division of the High Court of South Africa. What have we come to?Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
He's been hurling insults of this kind with impunity for a decade.Judge Johann Kriegler, Retired Constitutional Court Justice
On Sunday night, Hlophe spoke to Newzroom Afrika's special projects editor Dianne Hawker, lashing out at Justice Mogoeng on the news channel.
Some critics have questioned whether Hlophe's recent media interviews are appropriate for a sitting judge president.
Hawker says Hlophe feels he is under attack.
Listen to Johann Kriegler on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Listen to Dianne Hawker on The Midday Report:
