'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'





Early last Thursday morning, the N2 was shut down, as groups of people stoned cars and torched three buses, a truck, and a number of private vehicles.

It was claimed that the group consisted of people who illegally occupied land during the lockdown in recent months.

Thabiso Ngwevu, a community representative, spoke to Refilwe Moloto.

Ngwevu said the destructive protest action by residents of Covid-19 informal settlement in Khayelitsha was due to the frustration of not being able to be heard by the authorities, as they have people living in unacceptable conditions.

Now, she talks to Malusi Booi, the Mayoral Committee member for Human Settlements for the City of Cape Town to find out what has happened since.

We have not had any engagements with them at this particular point and we are hoping to have discussions going forward. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The City strongly condemns such behaviour, he says.

If people have grievances or anything they wish to talk to us about, we have an open-door policy as a caring city. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

He insists people must rather engage with the City through talking.

To destabilise people's lives, block people from going to work, stoning people's vehicles, torching buses - that is not acceptable. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Booi states that the issue at hand is related to services that these people living in these settlements require.

These invasions will have consequences at a later stage. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

One of these is the City's plans to service particular areas and eradicate the informal settlements that are there, he says.

He notes that the City of Cape Town receives a limited budget from the national governemnt.

That budget has been cut from R600 million to under R300 million. Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

This results in the City dropping its provision of housing opportunities from over 4,800 units per year to less than 2000, he explains.

He says these budget cuts are impacting housing delivery nationally, not just in Cape Town or the Western Province.

