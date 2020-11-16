Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation





Former President Jacob Zuma is applying for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself from the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zuma is adamant that the deputy Chief Justice is biased.

On Monday, his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane has argued that Zuma has been unfairly treated by the Zondo Commission.

However, Neeshan Bolton, the executive director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, says Zuma has failed to prove any bias or impropriety on Zondo's part.

The foundation is one of several civil society groups that have come out in support of the Zondo Commission on Monday morning ahead of the recusal application.

Bolton says Zuma's attempts to question the credibility of the commission are "scratching at the bottom of the barrel" in order to dodge accountability.

The proclamation for this commission was in fact signed by the former president himself. So he established the commission, and to now question its right to exist is just beyond incredulous. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Thus far, nothing has been said or provided that substantiates any claims of impropriety on the part of the Deputy Chief Justice. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

There is nothing that has been brought forward that would suggest that he [Zondo] has already made up his mind on evidence that is still to be presented or that he has already written the report, which is what Muzi Sikhakhane seems to have implied. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

So far, it's just scratching at the bottom of the barrel - as far as I can see - to play the victim rather than coming here to say that he is ready to answer the allegations that have been made thus far in the commission against him. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The commission has enabled South Africans to see and hear firsthand how it is that this phenomenon of state capture has come about, and it has raised an important public discussion on the need to remain vigilant about corruption at all levels. Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

