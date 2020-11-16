Streaming issues? Report here
[PICS&VIDS] Burnt-out car transformed into symbol of hope for plight of homeless

16 November 2020 1:20 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Car bomb attack
Cape Town homeless
Peter Wagenaar
#CapeTalkViral
Mini Meltdown

On Sunday was the Big Reveal, and communities came together to shine a light on the plight of the homeless and the poor.

On 6 May this year, Mollie Point residents Peter and Lesley Wagenaar woke up to find their car burning on the beachfront across the road from their apartment.

The couple had been involved in feeding the homeless people in their area during lockdown when many were in dire need.

It has been reported that some residents of the Atlantic Seaboard were unhappy with their feeding project and had attempted to shut it down.

RELATED: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

RELATED: Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

RELATED: Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

The burnt-out car has now been transformed into a symbol of love and hope in a project called Mini Meltdown.

Sunday was the Big Reveal, and communities came together to shine a light on the plight of the homeless and the poor.

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman and Kieno Kammies on barbs Wire below:

Before...

And after...


