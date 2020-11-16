[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy
Gail Schimmel of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) chats to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about what happens when a positive message - in this case, an advert created by Bayer, the German firm that makes Bepanthen, showing a dad breaking gender stereotypes and helping care for his baby - can be misinterpreted.
I was five complaints and the basis of the first one was the inappropriateness of the father touching the baby and the second was that you could see the baby's genitals.Gail Shimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)
Shimmel says the complainant's stance was that in a society where we have a problem of child abuse, there needs to be more sensitivity displayed.
ARB did not rule against the advert.
The board has a tow-tier process of dealing with complaints, explains Shimmel.
When, for example as in this case, they are dealing with a complaint where the board would never rule against the advert, they choose to engage with the complaint by correspondence.
We explain to the complainants why we do not think it is worth formally investigating the ad.Gail Shimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)
But as the ARB noticed more complaints coming in, she says they decided to address it further.
We decided it was upsetting consumers enough that we needed to have a formal decision on it.Gail Shimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)
Shimmel says personally she feels the casting of the dad as a beef strong guy may have triggered discomfort for some.
I wonder if it had been a preppy gentle-looking guy dressed in a suit if it would have had that reaction.Gail Shimmel, CEO - Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB)
The whole point of the casting was what made the message of the advert so much stronger, she adds.
Take a listen to the interview below and watch the advert at the end of the article:
