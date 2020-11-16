[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

Today at 16:55 Competition giveaway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail

Today at 17:20 What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom

Today at 18:49 Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

