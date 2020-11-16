[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Pretoria cancer survivor Billy “Bilnasty” Cowley has always wanted to win a Guinness World Record he told goodthingsguy.com and this was his chance.
Watch the video below posted by Bill where he unseats the previous record-holder by eating 420g of Marmite in just 60 seconds!
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies below:
