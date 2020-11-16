Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
What happens should Trump refuse to leave Presidency?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown

16 November 2020 5:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lacked the resources.

Kock teaches Life Sciences and Mathematics at the Diazville High School in Saldanha.

His invention impressed the local education sector during the early days of the hard lockdown in April.

Kock is one of many teachers in the Western Cape who have been celebrated for coming up with creative ways to support their pupils academically.

He has been nominated for the Teacher of the Year award by News24.

Thinking outside of the box

Kock came up with a creative way to teach his maths lessons using video format. He used a cardboard box and a cellphone to demonstrate and narrate his methods at the same time.

He secured his cellphone on top of a cardboard box, and it recorded him as he wrote notes on paper placed inside the box.

Kock wrote out math equations while verbally explaining each step in solving them.

He used Screencast-O-Matic’s screen recorder to capture the entire process and then edited the video to share with his students.

Kock says his creativity was inspired by a fellow colleague who filmed video lessons for her pupils.

He says that he has received a lot of positive feedback and ad-hoc work opportunities after his invention was widely shared in teaching circles.

During the lockdown, I continued with remote learning with my learners.

Ronald Kock, Teacher

I started to make videos and other people asked me how I made them because they don't have the technology.

Ronald Kock, Teacher

I redesigned the box so I was able to use it as a document viewer.

Ronald Kock, Teacher

I put my cellphone on top [of the box] and I was able to connect my cellphone with my latptop. So whatever I wrote on the box, I was able to record on my screen.

Ronald Kock, Teacher

I received feedback from all over the world. They loved the idea... From that, a lot of things happened for me. I was able to do some ad-hoc work for universities and I've also started a Facebook group.

Ronald Kock, Teacher




