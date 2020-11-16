Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
What happens should Trump refuse to leave Presidency?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lack... 16 November 2020 5:26 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
View all Local
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial. 16 November 2020 7:50 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert. 16 November 2020 1:32 PM
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process

16 November 2020 6:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Malawi
arrest warrant
Bushiri
warrant of arrest
Sheperd Bushiri
Fugitives

A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail and fled to Malawi.

The arrest warrant forms part of the process to extradite the couple from Malawi so that they can answer to the fraud, theft, and money laundering charges they face here in South Africa.

The couple was granted bail last week but violated their conditions when they returned to their home country of Malawi.

RELATED: Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri reveals he has skipped the country

The Bushiris bail has been revoked and they have forfeited the R200,000 they each paid as per the bail agreement, reports EWN.

On Saturday, Bushiri posted on social media that they felt unsafe in South Africa and had received death threats.

It's still unclear how and exactly when they left SA, without any official documentation, says EWN reporter Sifiso Zulu.

Their travel documents were handed to local authorities as part of their bail conditions.

The SA government has denied claims that the fugitives skipped the country aboard Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s jet after his state visit on Friday.

RELATED: 'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Bushiri, who runs the Enlightened Christian Church, has been described as one of the richest religious leaders in Africa.

They have quite a huge following... Their case is significant [because it raises the question] whether they are in South Africa on a legal basis or not.

Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

Bushiri said they are fearing for their lives, claiming that their lives are under threat and that they are not getting protection from SA law enforcement authorities.

Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

We still can't ascertain [how and when they left the counrty] but we do know from the government that their travel documents are still with the SAPS here in South Africa.

Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

It's not clear how they managed to escape and flee the country without using their documents... It appears that they left the country illegally.

Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update for more info:


