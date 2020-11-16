Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process





The arrest warrant forms part of the process to extradite the couple from Malawi so that they can answer to the fraud, theft, and money laundering charges they face here in South Africa.

The couple was granted bail last week but violated their conditions when they returned to their home country of Malawi.

The Bushiris bail has been revoked and they have forfeited the R200,000 they each paid as per the bail agreement, reports EWN.

#ShepherdBushiri JUST IN: The Bushiris bail has been revoked. They have forfeited their collective R400 000 bail. They have to appear before court on the 19th of November, or else the will also forfeit their residence. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2020

On Saturday, Bushiri posted on social media that they felt unsafe in South Africa and had received death threats.

It's still unclear how and exactly when they left SA, without any official documentation, says EWN reporter Sifiso Zulu.

Their travel documents were handed to local authorities as part of their bail conditions.

The SA government has denied claims that the fugitives skipped the country aboard Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s jet after his state visit on Friday.

Bushiri, who runs the Enlightened Christian Church, has been described as one of the richest religious leaders in Africa.

They have quite a huge following... Their case is significant [because it raises the question] whether they are in South Africa on a legal basis or not. Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

Bushiri said they are fearing for their lives, claiming that their lives are under threat and that they are not getting protection from SA law enforcement authorities. Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

We still can't ascertain [how and when they left the counrty] but we do know from the government that their travel documents are still with the SAPS here in South Africa. Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

It's not clear how they managed to escape and flee the country without using their documents... It appears that they left the country illegally. Sifiso Zulu, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update for more info: