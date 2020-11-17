Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town
There are about 500 informal traders who work in the Mitchells Plain CBD near the Golden Arrow Bus station
Informal traders from Mitchells Plain are to march to the City of Cape Town offices on Tuesday 17 November to hand over a memorandum.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the convenor of the march Shireen Abrahams, who is also the secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.
Abrahams says the group plan to hand over their memorandum of grievances on Tuesday.
Abrahams says the area is overtraded, traders hard hit by Covid-19 lockdown, are not making money, and feel desperate.
They range from lack of law enforcement, ablution facilities, gangsterism, overtrading, illegal trading...it is a wide range of services that we do not get currently.Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum
She says they have experienced these problems for over four years.
Abrahams estimates about 300 of the 500 hawkers form part of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.
The rest are un-permited traders.Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains.Read More
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown
Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lacked the resources.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'
CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward.Read More
Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him
Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says John Hlophe has maligned his judicial colleagues for decades with no consequences.Read More
Tempted to get off the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea
Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply.Read More
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday
Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.Read More
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses
The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley.Read More
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country
Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.Read More
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons
Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.Read More
More from Politics
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)
The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.Read More
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to recuse himself.Read More
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'
CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward.Read More
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille
Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was involved in an assassination plot.Read More
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer
Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial.Read More
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court
"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.Read More
Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home
Questions are being asked about whether the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht has been upheld.Read More