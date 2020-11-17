Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid hotspot update in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
Buying locally to boost our own economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 10:20
Kid conscious toys locally made
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simone Borcherding - Owner of Small Kids Toys online platform
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 10:45
How to start a thrifting business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains. 17 November 2020 7:46 AM
Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure. 17 November 2020 6:30 AM
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lack... 16 November 2020 5:26 PM
View all Local
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements) The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister. 17 November 2020 8:45 AM
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert. 16 November 2020 1:32 PM
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town

17 November 2020 6:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Mitchells Plain
Informal traders

Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure.

There are about 500 informal traders who work in the Mitchells Plain CBD near the Golden Arrow Bus station

Informal traders from Mitchells Plain are to march to the City of Cape Town offices on Tuesday 17 November to hand over a memorandum.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the convenor of the march Shireen Abrahams, who is also the secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.

Abrahams says the group plan to hand over their memorandum of grievances on Tuesday.

Abrahams says the area is overtraded, traders hard hit by Covid-19 lockdown, are not making money, and feel desperate.

They range from lack of law enforcement, ablution facilities, gangsterism, overtrading, illegal trading...it is a wide range of services that we do not get currently.

Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum

She says they have experienced these problems for over four years.

Abrahams estimates about 300 of the 500 hawkers form part of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.

The rest are un-permited traders.

Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum

Listen to the interview below:


17 November 2020 6:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Mitchells Plain
Informal traders

More from Local

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore

17 November 2020 7:46 AM

Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maths-lesson-teacherpng

Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown

16 November 2020 5:26 PM

Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lacked the resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video Screengrab https://www.facebook.com/billy.cowley.96

[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town 123rf

'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'

16 November 2020 12:43 PM

CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-john-hlophe-edjpg

Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him

16 November 2020 12:28 PM

Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says John Hlophe has maligned his judicial colleagues for decades with no consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wind-turbine-power-solar-electricity-clean-energy-renewable-resources-123rf

Tempted to get off the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea

16 November 2020 7:23 AM

Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190830-langebaan-edjpg

Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday

15 November 2020 2:57 PM

Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ubuntucarepng

UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses

15 November 2020 2:00 PM

The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country

14 November 2020 11:56 AM

Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lester-3jpeg

[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons

14 November 2020 10:16 AM

Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

17 November 2020 8:45 AM

The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma at Zondo Commission

Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation

16 November 2020 1:19 PM

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to recuse himself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township, Cape Town 123rf

'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk'

16 November 2020 12:43 PM

CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180522 Bonginkosi Madikizela

No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille

16 November 2020 11:16 AM

Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was involved in an assassination plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

16 November 2020 7:50 AM

Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

"Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iec elections

DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents

12 November 2020 1:55 PM

"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180828gif

Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics

12 November 2020 1:50 PM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kataza in Tokai

Kataza released by NCC in South Peninsula, but not to Slangkop home

12 November 2020 11:26 AM

Questions are being asked about whether the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht has been upheld.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore

Local

No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)

Business Politics

Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

NDZ given 2 weeks to respond to court papers arguing against lockdown extension

17 November 2020 8:41 AM

Mkhize: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks don't mean whole country having resurgence

17 November 2020 8:30 AM

EFF says protests near Brackenfell High will be peaceful

17 November 2020 8:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA