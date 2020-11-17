Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town





There are about 500 informal traders who work in the Mitchells Plain CBD near the Golden Arrow Bus station

Informal traders from Mitchells Plain are to march to the City of Cape Town offices on Tuesday 17 November to hand over a memorandum.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the convenor of the march Shireen Abrahams, who is also the secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.

Abrahams says the group plan to hand over their memorandum of grievances on Tuesday.

Abrahams says the area is overtraded, traders hard hit by Covid-19 lockdown, are not making money, and feel desperate.

They range from lack of law enforcement, ablution facilities, gangsterism, overtrading, illegal trading...it is a wide range of services that we do not get currently. Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum

She says they have experienced these problems for over four years.

Abrahams estimates about 300 of the 500 hawkers form part of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum.

The rest are un-permited traders. Shireen Abrahams, Secretary - Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum

Listen to the interview below: