Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court





Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Marry skipped bail and fled to Malawi. The self-proclaimed pastor says he fears for their safety and does not believe they will receive a fair trial in South Africa.

The face charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering and received bail in November.

Now, the Bushiris are classed as fugitives and their bail has been revoked.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation about a warrant of arrest that has been issued for the Bushiris who have fled SA to Malawi while on trial for a number of charges including money laundering.

[The Bushiris] have forfeited their bail they have posted and it also has implications that if they are not before the magistrate before the 19 November on Thursday, they will also forfeit their residency. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

Mogale says there are currently a number of processes at work between South Africa and Malawi law enforcement through Interpol and per SADC agreement,.

Each of the countries is talking to each other so that we can understand what the best way to have them back is so that they can stand trial. and also look into the allegation that he has made and the videos that are going around. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

Bushiri has made allegations against Sout Africa law enforcement regarding his arrest.

Mogale responds to suspicions that have been raised about how the couple departed from South Africa.

It wasn't by air. If you are a fugitive or have a case pending against you there is an alert at the airport. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

With the Bushiris, they were told in court as part of their bail conditions, that they were only allowed to travel between Gauteng and the North West as they had another case there. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

Their passports were confiscated as well. Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation

If they do not show up in court on Thursday, a red alert will be sent to Interpol, she says, which will escalate the search for the couple.

