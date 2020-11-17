Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Marry skipped bail and fled to Malawi. The self-proclaimed pastor says he fears for their safety and does not believe they will receive a fair trial in South Africa.
The face charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering and received bail in November.
Now, the Bushiris are classed as fugitives and their bail has been revoked.
RELATED: Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process
RELATED: 'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation about a warrant of arrest that has been issued for the Bushiris who have fled SA to Malawi while on trial for a number of charges including money laundering.
[The Bushiris] have forfeited their bail they have posted and it also has implications that if they are not before the magistrate before the 19 November on Thursday, they will also forfeit their residency.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
Mogale says there are currently a number of processes at work between South Africa and Malawi law enforcement through Interpol and per SADC agreement,.
Each of the countries is talking to each other so that we can understand what the best way to have them back is so that they can stand trial. and also look into the allegation that he has made and the videos that are going around.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
Bushiri has made allegations against Sout Africa law enforcement regarding his arrest.
Mogale responds to suspicions that have been raised about how the couple departed from South Africa.
It wasn't by air. If you are a fugitive or have a case pending against you there is an alert at the airport.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
With the Bushiris, they were told in court as part of their bail conditions, that they were only allowed to travel between Gauteng and the North West as they had another case there.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
Their passports were confiscated as well.Colonel Katlego Mogale, Acting Spokesperson - Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation
If they do not show up in court on Thursday, a red alert will be sent to Interpol, she says, which will escalate the search for the couple.
Take a listen to the interview below:
More from Local
CPT entrepreneur opens 'local is lekker' toy store in time for Christmas
All of the products sold at Mighty Small Kids in the CBD are ethically-made by local artisans as Kieno Kammies finds out...Read More
DBE calls on Hawks to help investigate leaked matric exam papers
The Department of Basic Education says it has tightened security and has a warning for those wanting to cheat the system...Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Local travellers warned to be vigilant as cases spike along Garden Route
Covid-19 numbers are climbing exponentially in the Garden Route district, the Western Cape Health Department has warned.Read More
EFF plans Brackenfell protest on Friday: "We will ensure that nothing operates"
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are expected to return to Brackenfell High School on Friday and they have promised to cause disruptions.Read More
UCT VC says discussions are underway about extent of online learning in 2021
Officials at the University Cape Town (UCT) are in talks about how much of the academic programme will be conducted online next year.Read More
Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore
Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences explains.Read More
Cries of overtrading, Mitchells Plain hawkers to march to City of Cape Town
Secretary of the Mitchells Plain United Hawkers Forum Shireen Abrahams says the City has not implemented effective infrastructure.Read More
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown
Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lacked the resources.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
More from Business
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
W Cape govt coughs up R12m for tourism wine industry relief
Agriculture Dept HOD says it will safeguard the industry's permanent employment by subsidising salaries for three months.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m
Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.Read More
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020
Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
No more free homes from the government – Lindiwe Sisulu (Human Settlements)
The govt is ending the provision of free homes. Refilwe Moloto interviews Tertius Simmers, Provincial Human Settlements Minister.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month
Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.Read More
More from Entertainment
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role
South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free
Check out these events happening around The Mother City.Read More
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included
If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data
"The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]."Read More
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago
Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth.Read More
Netflix tries out its first old-fashioned (kind of), scheduled TV station
Not in the mood to decide? Netflix is going back to the future with its first TV channel with scheduled programming.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More