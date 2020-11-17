Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore
People across Cape Town were woken up at around half past midnight on Tuesday 17 November by a tremor which apparently had an epicentre off the coast of Saldanha Bay.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences
At about 12.27 am this morning our national seismic network measured a 3.5 magnitude seismic event that happened around 60 km off Cape Town.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
This was a lot closer than the seismic event experienced recently he adds.
The previous one happened in the ocean around 1000kms away.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
He says there have been reports of people feel the tremor, but at this stage, no damage has been registered to any structures.
We will be sending ur teams in the next couple of hours to go and investigate.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
What was the cause?
The same fault lines we see happening onshore, happen offshore. In this case, it was probably one of those fault lines that moved a little bit and that is what caused the tremor. There is no link to the previous tremor.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
There are a number of fault lines in the ocean but the events occurred on completely different lines, he says.
Tips to remember during a tremor?
Try and stand closer to the wall. Go down on your hands and knees underneath the tables. And if you are outside, avoid being close to windows as those tend to crack.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
If you are driving, we recommend you just stop the car and wait until the shaking has passed.Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences
Listen to the interview below:
Producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe about the social media response to the tremor and why Cape Town is highly unlikely to ever experience a Tsunami.
⚠️#SouthAfrica🇿🇦: A weak #earthquake of magnitude mbLg=3.5, was registered at 75 KM NW of #CapeTown, province of #WesternCape. Depth: 5 KM.— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) November 16, 2020
More info: https://t.co/ybtiBmuRG0
Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!.#EQVT,#aardbewing,#tremor,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/teFLjRYPWJ
Who else felt that tremor?#tremor #earthquake #capetown pic.twitter.com/i8kkqQbSc6— Clarissa (@BeyondTheBoxSA) November 16, 2020
Relax guys #CapeTown is just trying to separate itself from the rest of South Africa hence the #tremor pic.twitter.com/S0cxkkbCri— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) November 16, 2020
