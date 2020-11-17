Cape Town tremor on Tuesday morning a 3.5 magnitude seismic event 60km offshore





People across Cape Town were woken up at around half past midnight on Tuesday 17 November by a tremor which apparently had an epicentre off the coast of Saldanha Bay.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr David Khoza, Executive manager of Applied Geosciences at the Council for Geosciences

At about 12.27 am this morning our national seismic network measured a 3.5 magnitude seismic event that happened around 60 km off Cape Town. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

This was a lot closer than the seismic event experienced recently he adds.

The previous one happened in the ocean around 1000kms away. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

He says there have been reports of people feel the tremor, but at this stage, no damage has been registered to any structures.

We will be sending ur teams in the next couple of hours to go and investigate. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

What was the cause?

The same fault lines we see happening onshore, happen offshore. In this case, it was probably one of those fault lines that moved a little bit and that is what caused the tremor. There is no link to the previous tremor. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

There are a number of fault lines in the ocean but the events occurred on completely different lines, he says.

Tips to remember during a tremor?

Try and stand closer to the wall. Go down on your hands and knees underneath the tables. And if you are outside, avoid being close to windows as those tend to crack. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

If you are driving, we recommend you just stop the car and wait until the shaking has passed. Dr David Khoza, Executive Manager of Applied Geosciences - Council for Geosciences

Listen to the interview below:

Producer Stephan Lombard chats to Refilwe about the social media response to the tremor and why Cape Town is highly unlikely to ever experience a Tsunami.